Ethiopia has "no intention to harm" Egypt and Sudan- PM Abiy Ahmed

Ethiopia Prime minister Abiy Ahmed stated the country has "no intention to harm" neighouring Egypt and Sudan.

Comments that come after months of negociations over the Renaissance Dam, situated upstream of the two countries, have failed to produce any agreement.

Egypt has warned the Dam project could have devastating effects on its economy. As the Nile river's flow would be diminished to fill up the dam's reservoir, Egypt would lose on its main source of scarce fresh water ressources.

A situation Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed said he is willing to avoid.

"I want to assure that we are firm in our commitment to addressing the concerns of downstream countries and reaching a mutually beneficial outcome in the context of the ongoing African Union-led process", Ethiopia 's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, stated in an recorded speech to the United Nations General Assembly.

Regional tensions and a local crisis

Abiy Ahmed, whose country is engaged in complicated talks in the region, also faces a major challenge in his country.

Deadly unrest shook Ethiopia as long-marginalized groups, who seek more say in the country's politics have taken their anger to the streets for the past few months.

The long awaited first free elections, two years after Abiy Ahmed was sworn in as Ethiopia's Prime Minister have been postponed to 2021.

Opposition members, such as Oromo Federalist Congress leaderJawar Mohammed, have stated the government was using COVID 19 pandemic fears as a tool to stay in power.