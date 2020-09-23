Welcome to Africanews

Al-Bashir's trial adjourned to October 6

By Afolake Oyinloye

with AFP

Sudan

The trial of former Sudanese president Omar al-Bashir over his role in the 1989 military coup was adjourned to October 6.

Proceedings have been repeatedly delayed, with Tuesday's hearing the fifth since the trial opened in July.

The defense had demanded that the court's procedures be moved to a place where social distancing can be respected

In December, al-Bashir was convicted of corruption and sentenced to two years in a correctional center.

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has issued a warrant for his arrestto face charges of genocide and crimes against humanity in the western region of Darfur.

Sudan's transitional government have agreed that Bashir would face the ICC.

The United Nations estimates 300,000 people were killed and 2.5 million displaced in the conflict since 2003.

Video editor • Bridget UGWE

