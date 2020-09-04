South Africa: Vigil For Slain Teen, Two Officers Arrested

A vigil has been held for the South African teenager killed in a Johannessburg suburb last week.

Nathaniel Julius, a 16-year-old with Down syndrome, was shot dead August 29 in Eldorado Park, a township ravaged by drugs and crime. His family said he was out to buy biscuits from a shop when he was shot by police on patrol.

The vigil in his honour had in attendance in the family friends and community members of the teenager.

"He might have not spoken a lot, but out of his quietness he called the entire world to a standstill. Nathaniel, tonight we want to salute you for uniting a rainbow nation." the officiating Pastor told the gathering at the vigil.

Allegations of attempted Police cover up

- Two Police Men Arrested In Connection With the Shooting -

Two South African police officers have now been arrested for murder following the gunning down of the disabled teenager.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) said that "after careful consideration of the evidence at hand" it decided to detain two police officers implicated in the shooting.

"The pair will be charged with murder," said the IPID in a statement released late Friday night.

The killing sparked violent protests in the township and forced President Cyril Ramaphosa to appeal for calm.

The family alleged police opened fire on the teenager after he failed to respond to questions due to his disability.