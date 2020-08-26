Usain Bolt Tested Positive for Coronavirus

Athlete Down

Legendary sprinter Usain Bolt, although known as the fastest man in the world, was not able to run from the covid-19 pandemic.

On Monday, the 8-time Olympic gold medallist broke the news to his followers on social media that he would be in quarantine as per sanitary protocol after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bolt announced the news directly to his followers

Bolt, who appeared to be laying in bed in the video, shared his condition with the public, "Good morning everybody. Just waking up. Like everybody, checked social media and saw that social media says I'm confirmed of covid-19."

He added, "I did a test Saturday because I work. I'm trying to be responsible, so I'm going to stay in and stay here for my friend. Just to be safe, I'll quarantine myself and just take it easy."

Covid-19 Precautionary Measures

The Jamaican Minister of Health and Welfare, Christopher Tufton, further confirmed the revelation at a press conference stating that Bolt was aware of the results and his recent contacts were being traced, "It is now common knowledge that Mr. (Usain) Bolt has tested positive. He has been formally notified, I am told, by the authorities. And according to standard protocol, once there is a positive case, whoever the individual is.''

During this coronavirus pandemic, Jamaica has had fewer than 1,700 cases - a relatively low number in a country of nearly 3 million inhabitants.

Always a Legend

Celebrated for his dramatic poses and his iconic Lighting Bolt, the charismatic 34-year-old retired sprinter claims to be asymptomatic.

Bolt has tested positive for coronavirus

Usain Bolt broke world records in the 100 and 200-meter sprints at the 2009 world championships in Berlin and has been in retirement from his sport since 2017.