Lebanese protesters demand government accountability for Tuesday's explosion

A large crowd demonstrated in the centre of the Lebanese capital of Beirut on Saturday, demanding accountability for Tuesday's huge explosion in the city.

More than 150 people died and another 5,000 were injured; another 60 are still missing.

The cause of the explosion still isn't completely clear, but it's been claimed that it was the result of a fire igniting a huge deposit of ammonium nitrate, a potentially volatile chemical substance.

Some protesters have said they blame the alleged corruption and negligence of the political class.

The president of Lebanon's Christian democrat Kataeb Party said that its three MPs will resign in protest against the government, which it holds responsible for the blast.

Samy Gemayel made his comments on Saturday during the funeral of a senior official from the Kataeb party, who was killed in the explosion.

The Kataeb party is known for its harsh criticism of the government, which is backed by the militant Hezbollah group and its allies.

Other members of Lebanon's 128-member legislature have also announced they will resign in protest over widespread corruption. Marwan Hamadeh, of Lebanon's Progressive Socialist Party, resigned earlier this week after the blast occurred.