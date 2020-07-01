Lesotho ex-First Lady gets bail in murder trial

Lesotho’s former first lady, who was charged with the murder of her husband’s estranged wife, was granted bail on Monday after spending three weeks in prison.

Maesaiah Thabane, was charged in February after police quizzed her over the 2017 slaying of former Prime Minister Thomas Thabane’s wife, two days before his inauguration.

She was controversially freed on bail of $57, but that decision was revoked and she returned to jail on June 3. On Monday, High Court judge Thamsanqa approved bail.

Justice Thamsanqa Nomngconco said in his ruling: “The petitioner has asked me to release her on bail on certain conditions and nothing has been said against those conditions. I accordingly grant her bail on those conditions.”

Maesaiah Thabane has been charged with orchestrating the shooting of Lipolelo Thabane, who was brutally gunned down outside her home in Maseru.

Police have also charged her for the attempted murder of Lipolelo Thabane’s friend Thato Sibolla, who was wounded during the attack. Lipolelo and Thomas Thabane, had been embroiled in bitter divorce proceedings when the 58-year-old was killed.