Virus-free Mauritius says COVID-19 battle won, but war still on

Mauritius Health Minister Kailesh Jagutpal says the island nation has won the battle against coronavirus but that the war against the virus is very much active.

The country became the second in Africa to record full recoveries as at May 11, there were no active cases as 322 people recovered out of 332 infections. The other 10 had died from the virus.

Minister Jagutpal told the AFP news agency that aside having zero active cases, the country had not recorded a new case in 17 days.

He said: “We have won the battle thanks to the cooperation of the public, who understood that the government needed to take extreme measures, including complete confinement, and the closure of supermarkets and our borders.

“But we have not yet won the war. Let’s remain vigilant,” he added. Mauritius was among the first in Africa to impose a total lockdown which measure was recently extended despite the lull in infections.

A very gradual return to normalcy is expected to start on May 15 when a few essential stores will be allowed to reopen. Markets and schools will also remain closed. Schools are closed until August.

The figure cap for social gatherings is pegged at 10 for weddings and funerals. Meanwhile, lawmakers are

The country’s parliament is debating the Covid-19 Bill and the Quarantine Bill,)-Bill-and-the-Quarantine-Bill-will-help-country-get-back-on-track,-states-Minister-J.aspx both of which were introduced by Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth. They are essentially meant to help the country better prepare for future disease outbreaks.

They also aim at empowering the PM to act timely in the interest of the nation in such times. The Quarantine Bill is seeking key amendments to the existing act that dates back to 1954. It will empower Director General of Health Services, police and other frontline workers in case of outbreaks.