Brazil surpasses 10,000 coronavirus deaths

Brazil has officially surpassed 10,000 coronavirus deaths. Following the development, congress has decreed an official mourning period of three days.

In the Caju cemetery in Rio de Janeiro, burials are held one after the other, with or without the relatives, to avoid contamination.

The country of 210 million inhabitants, the most affected in Latin America, could become the new global epicentre of the virus.

President Jair Bolsonaro still opposes stay-at-home measures due to their impact on the country’s economy.

The pandemic has given rise to ongoing governmental clashes, pitting the president against governors and mayors who have implemented social distancing and confinement measures – efforts supported by the country’s Supreme Court.