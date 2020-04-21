Coronavirus across Africa: 23,517 cases; 1,160 deaths; 6,116 recoveries

There are now more than over 23,300 confirmed cases of coronavirus across the continent, with a number of African countries imposing a range of prevention and containment measures against the spread of the pandemic.

According to the latest data by the John Hopkins University and Africa Center for Disease Control on COVID-19 in Africa, the breakdown remains fluid as countries confirm cases as and when. The whole of Africa has rising cases with only two countries holding out as of April 18.

We shall keep updating this list largely sourced from the John Hopkins University tallies, Africa CDC and from official government data. The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Major African stats as of April 21 as of 7:00 GMT :

Confirmed cases = 23,517

Number of deaths = 1,160

Recoveries = 6,116

Infected countries = 52

Virus-free countries = 2 (Lesotho, Comoros)

Countries in alphabetical order

Algeria – 2,718

Angola – 24

Benin – 54

Botswana – 20

Burkina Faso – 581

Burundi – 5

Cameroon – 1,163

Cape Verde – 67

Central African Republic – 12

Chad – 33

Comoros – 0

Congo-Brazzaville – 160

DR Congo – 350

Djibouti – 846

Egypt – 3,333

Equatorial Guinea – 79

Eritrea – 39

Eswatini – 24

Ethiopia – 111

Gabon – 120

(The) Gambia – 10

Ghana – 1,042

Guinea – 622

Guinea-Bissau – 50

Ivory Coast – 879

Kenya – 281

Lesotho – 0

Liberia – 99

Libya – 51

Madagascar – 121

Malawi – 17

Mali – 246

Mauritania – 7

Mauritius – 328

Morocco – 3,046

Mozambique – 39

Namibia – 16

Niger – 655

Nigeria- 665

Rwanda – 147

Sao Tome and Principe – 4

Senegal – 377

Seychelles – 11

Sierra Leone – 43

Somalia – 237

South Africa – 3,300

South Sudan – 4

Sudan – 107

Tanzania – 170

Togo – 84

Tunisia – 884

Uganda – 56

Zambia – 65

Zimbabwe – 25

