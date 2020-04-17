18 dead in enforcement of Nigeria COVID-19 lockdown - report

Nigeria’s National Human Rights Commission on Wednesday claimed in a report that security operatives killed 18 civilians during enforcement of a total lockdown in major cities in the country over the novel coronavirus.

The commission, founded under a special law to monitor human rights violations in Nigeria, said in a report it got 105 petitions from families of deceased persons through their lawyers and carried out investigations.

The report also noted that other types of violations recorded within the period include 33 incidents of torture, inhumane and degrading treatment, 27 incidents of violation of the right to freedom of movement, unlawful arrest, and detention, 19 incidents of seizure / confiscation of properties and 13 incidents of extortion.

Nigeria declared a 14-day lockdown in major cities in the country on March 29 to stem the virus’ spread. On Monday the lockdown was extended by President Mohammadu Buhari for another 14 days.

Nigeria has as of April 17 recorded 442 cases of COVID-19 with 13 deaths and 152 recoveries.