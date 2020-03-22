Africa's coronavirus-free dozen

There are twelve African countries that have not recorded a case of coronavirus as at midday GMT of Sunday March 22. 42 African countries have officially recorded cases. The death toll had passed 30 whiles recoveries were also rising.

The region with the highest virus-free countries being southern Africa whiles North and Central Africa had one country each.

The classifications are based on where the countries are located especially in the case of countries that belong to two different blocs, like Tanzania in East Africa, despite belonging to EAC and SADC.

Experts have stressed that it is only a matter of time before these countries likely detect cases even though much of the continent is closing borders to combat spread and improve containment of confirmed cases.

The twelve virus-free group comprises two Island nations and 10 mainland African countries.

1. Sao Tome and Principe

2. Comoros

3. Libya

4. South Sudan

5. Burundi

6. Sierra Leone

7. Guinea-Bissau

8. Mali

9. Malawi

10. Mozambique

11. Botswana

12. Lesotho

The Africa Center for Disease Control shares a map of the twelve but here it doesn’t factor in the infection reported by Eritrea as of March 21, 2020.