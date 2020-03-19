Gabon: pangolin sales plunge [Business Africa]

In Gabon, where directives have been implemented to deal with the coronavirus pandemic, a ban on selling pangolin is being emphasized.

This move is having a huge economic impact on dealers of this animal poached in millions around the world.

COVID -19: IMF recommendations

“Governments must stimulate the global economy in a coordinated fashion.” This statement by IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva, comes as more and more countries are affected by the coronavirus.

She has proposed a series of measures to support economies to avoid the risk of recession.