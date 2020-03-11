Ivory Coast confirms first coronavirus case

news
Ivory Coast have recorded its index case of coronavirus according to multiple reports in the West African country. The case was reported in the capital Abidjan.
The country becomes the fifth in the region to record a case after Nigeria, Senegal, Togo and Burkina Faso. Elsewhere on the continent, Cameroon, DR Congo and South Africa have recorded cases.
The affected patient is a 45-year-old Ivorian man, the official communication disclosed. The government has called for calm stressing preparedness for the disease.
Ivory Coast back in January were the first country to record a suspected case which turned out negative. The country like many others received testing capacity from the World Health Organization, WHO.
#BREAKING: Ivory Coast has confirmed its first case of #Covid19. #coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/F87vZSqHak— Rachael Akidi (@rakidi) March 11, 2020
Go to video
Ghana bus crash claims 29 lives
Go to video
COVID-19: Egypt confirms first coronavirus case in Africa
Go to video
Malian soldiers return to key rebel stronghold of Kidal
00:54
Sudan will surrender Bashir to ICC for war crimes - Transitional Council
Go to video
Kenya's ex-president Daniel Arap Moi dies
00:55
Malawi court nullifies presidential election results, orders fresh poll