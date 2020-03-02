Senegal records first coronavirus case - Reports

Senegal has become the second country in sub-Saharan Africa to record a coronavirus case, multiple news outlets including the privately-owned Dakaractu website have reported.

The reports said the victim in question was a French national who entered the country aboard an Air Senegal flight on February 29. Nigeria is the other African country with a positive case.

Egypt meanwhile, the first African country to record a case, just recorded its second coronavirus case. The country’s Health Ministry made the announcement on Monday.

It said in a statement that the patient is a foreigner, but did not specify their nationality. The patient, who tested positive for the coronavirus with minor symptoms, has been quarantined at a hospital in Negeila, in the north of the country, the statement also said.

This is the second case recorded in the country of 100 million people. The first was declared cured on 27 February. Egypt’s Health Minister said Sunday that 1,443 people had so far been tested for the coronavirus.

Egypt’s President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi has ordered stricter health control measures at the country’s ports in an attempt to combat the coronavirus.

Nigeria and Algeria are the two other African countries which have reported cases of the coronavirus, which has infected more than 89,000 people across 58 countries.