Kenyans bid farewell to ex-president Moi

Kenyans on Wednesday flocked the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Moi, who led the country for 24 years, died last week at the age of 95. He will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county after Tuesday’s funeral.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday in Kenya in his honour, and a large turnout is expected at the ceremony in Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, this is the day’s order of events: