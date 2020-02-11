Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans bid farewell to ex-president Moi

Kenya

Kenyans on Wednesday flocked the Nyayo National Stadium in the capital Nairobi for the funeral of former president Daniel Arap Moi.

Moi, who led the country for 24 years, died last week at the age of 95. He will be buried on Wednesday at his Kabarak home in Nakuru county after Tuesday’s funeral.

Tuesday has been declared a public holiday in Kenya in his honour, and a large turnout is expected at the ceremony in Nyayo National Stadium.

According to the Daily Nation newspaper, this is the day’s order of events:

  • 08:00 – Members of public to be seated
  • 08.30 – Funeral procession leaves parliament for Nyayo National Stadium
  • 10:00 – State officials and guests to be seated
  • 10:30 – President Uhuru Kenyatta and First Lady Margaret Kenyatta to be seated
  • 10:45 – Memorial service begins
  • 12:00 to 14:00 – Speeches and tributes
  • 14:00 – Casket is taken to Lee Funeral Home in Nairobi

