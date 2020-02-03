Welcome to Africanews

Nigerians flog state govt despite efforts to ease motorbike ban

Abdur Rahman Alfa Shaban

Nigeria

A section of Nigerians are not enthused at a motorbike ban in parts of the commercial capital, Lagos. Today is the first weekday of the ban announced by the Lagos State government. It came into effect last Saturday.

Most people used social media platform Twitter to chastise the government despite a plan to roll out more buses and ferries to ease the expected transportation woes.

Operators of motorbikes popularly referred to as “okada” and tricycle taxis known as “keke napeps” had strongly kicked against the move since it was announced last week.

Our youths no longer learn the trades we used to be proud about of - tailoring, bricklaying, printing, painting and others. Now we get artisans from neighbouring countries.

#Okadaban is trending on Twitter as people share their perspectives on the ban. Some are looking at the public policy angle, whiles others are making mockery of the impact with yet many others reporting incidents of defiance by lone riders.

Lagos is Nigeria’s largest city and a hotbed for economic activities. The state government defended its move stressing that the ban was needed because of deaths and disorderliness caused by motorbike and motorised tricycle taxis.

The ban is currently being enforced on all major highways and bridges. City official Gbenga Omotoso disclosed last week that motorbikes will not be allowed in specific areas of the city: Ikeja, Lagos Mainland, Lagos Island, Apapa, Surulere and Eti Osa.

A statement from the state on late last week said the ban was partially to motivate young men to find better jobs instead of shuttling people on motorbikes for a fee.

“Our youths no longer learn the trades we used to be proud about of – tailoring, bricklaying, printing, painting and others. Now we get artisans from neighbouring countries,” it said in part.

