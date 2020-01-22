Colour, culture and chaos at famous Rio carnival in Brazil [No Comment]

The world’s most famous Carnival celebration kicked off in Rio de Janeiro on Sunday. The newly elected king and queen of this year’s party received the city’s key from Marcelo Alves, president of the City Tourism Promotion Office, a symbolic gesture that marks the official opening of Rio de Janeiro’s Carnival. For the first time 200-thousand people descended for the opening on Copacabana beach. On stage artists performed for the big crowd with music and dancing. After the event ended, clashes between the crowd and the police erupted. Tear gas and rubber bullets were fired by the police to disperse the large crowd on the streets and the beach.