Qatar Emir, others join Rwanda unveil iconic anti-corruption monument

Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, was in Rwanda to mark the 4th world anti-corruption day event.

In Kigali, the Emir was joined by President Kagame and Hage Geingob of Namibia at the international anti-corruption excellence award ceremony, according to the Rwandan presidency and official Qatar news agency.

An anti-corruption monument was unveiled of a giant open palm close to the Kigali International Conference Center, KICC. The African Union chief Moussa Faki Mahamat and FIFA president Gianni Infantino were also present.

President Kagame reiterated that it was a sign of the continued fight against corruption. “This iconic work of art, will also go a long way to keep reminding us and encouraging us to always be present in this fight against corruption,” he stressed.

Relations between Kigali and Doha has been flourishing the the last few years. Recently, a gigantic project, estimated at US$35 million, entirely financed by the Qatari logistics giant Dubai Port world, was opened at a port near Kigali, with a 20-year concession.

The two countries also agreed on a deal that sees Qatar build, operate and transfer the expanded Kigali international airport.

The Emir’s presence in Kigali comes at a time when the Gulf Cooperation Council prepare to meet in Saudi Arabia today, December 10.

It was not known whether the Qatari Emir would return to the Middle East to attend the Gulf Cooperation Council summit or be represented.

Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain and Egypt cut off diplomatic and trade relations with Qatar in 2017. Doha is accused of having close links with Iran and of financing jihadist groups.