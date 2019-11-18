Algerian protesters rally against presidential campaign

Algeria
Algerian protesters say the country’s December presidential elections will not be fair.
Their reactions follow the launch of the presidential campaign by five Algerian candidates on Sunday.
“We are here to say no that elections won’t happen, elections won’t happen until people decide they will. The people are the ones to decide when and how to organise an election”, an angry protester said
The people are the ones to decide when and how to organise an election.
“People are against elections held this way, we have been protesting for nine months to say no to the gangs, no elections with the gangs”, a protester said.
The ‘Hirak’ opposition movement has said it will not support any election until more senior government officials step down. The movement emerged this year from weekly mass protests. They have been demanding the ruling hierarchy quits power.
The five candidates have close links with the institution and despite some of them pushing for reforms, they are seen as part of the ruling elite.
Reuters
01:11
Burundi main opposition leader dispels exile rumors, ready for 2020 polls
Go to video
Top Ethiopian activist to reclaim citizenship and contest in 2020 polls
01:26
Angola president happy with election of main opposition leader
Go to video
Ethiopia's ruling coalition moves to merge into single party
01:09
Angola's main opposition party elects new leader
01:38
Fear grips South Sudan after church attack