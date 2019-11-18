Algerian protesters rally against presidential campaign

Algerian protesters say the country’s December presidential elections will not be fair.

Their reactions follow the launch of the presidential campaign by five Algerian candidates on Sunday.

“We are here to say no that elections won’t happen, elections won’t happen until people decide they will. The people are the ones to decide when and how to organise an election”, an angry protester said

“People are against elections held this way, we have been protesting for nine months to say no to the gangs, no elections with the gangs”, a protester said.

The ‘Hirak’ opposition movement has said it will not support any election until more senior government officials step down. The movement emerged this year from weekly mass protests. They have been demanding the ruling hierarchy quits power.

The five candidates have close links with the institution and despite some of them pushing for reforms, they are seen as part of the ruling elite.

Reuters