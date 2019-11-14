Victims of Central African Republic's 2012 - 2014 civil war seek justice

Victims of the 2012 – 2014 civil war in Bangui, Central African Republic Bangui are calling for justice.

Survivors of the crisis are still waiting for compensation. For seven years, the Central African justice system is yet to comment on this subject reports say.

Six months after the signing of the peace agreement between the armed groups and the government, a justice and reparation commission to explore the possible compensation of the victims is awaited.

Most of the victims are still battling with emotional and psychological scars, years after the war.

Mary Elizabeth, 70, lost her only child during the crisis, a year after bringing him back to the city for medical care.

“My only son, the seleka killed him. I filed a complaint but the suffering continues. Look at the bicycles, motorcycle taxis and vehicles between which I walk, if an accident happens now, what will happen (to me)? I have no family to bury me!”

The Central African crisis has left many people into mourning and rendered others homeless.

The affected have stepped up efforts to ensure that their claims are taken into account by the State and that justice is done.

In Marie Elisabeth’s bag is document which she always carries with her. It is a proof of her son’s death which could guarantee her entitlements to the package reserved for victims.

“She still deplores the living conditions because she is a senior lady. While her son should be taking care of her, she is now living with another family. You know, it is very difficult for her to live with the means at hand …” says Hervé Sévérin, the president of the victims group.

“What she is asking for is justice and support for the victims so that she can be free.”

According to the UN,the crisis displaced more than 600,000 leaving more than 1.7 million others in a state of food insecurity.