First ever Russia- Africa summit begins [Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

Over 40 African leaders are gathered in Sochi Russia for what is the first-ever Africa summit as the Kremlin seeks to rebuild neglected relations and goes in search of new political allies and trading partners.

