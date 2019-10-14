Tunisia's Kais Saied elected president (official)

Tunisia
This Story is breaking, please check back for updates
Tunisia’s electoral commission on Monday confirmed the election of Kais Saied, saying he had polled 72.71%.
Saied’s opponent Nabil Karoui had earlier conceded defeat and the electoral commission in its televised statement said turnout was 55% of the vote.
Go to video
All you need to know about Mozambique's election
Go to video
Meet Mozambique's four Presidential candidates for the Tuesday election
Go to video
Tunisia treated to a live debate of the top two Presidential candidates in readiness for Sunday election rerun
07:25
Mozambique police admit murder of poll observer [Morning Call]
Go to video
Tunisian presidential candidate released from prison
05:43
One week to Mozambique's election [The Morning Call]