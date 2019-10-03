Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

U.S. re-opens embassy in Mogadishu, endorses Somalia's progress

U.S. re-opens embassy in Mogadishu, endorses Somalia's progress

Somalia

The United States re-opened its embassy in Somalia’s capital Mogadishu, nearly three decades after it was shut down, underscoring deepening ties between the two nations amid persisting threats from Islamist group al Shabaab.

Somalia, in the Horn of Africa, has been gripped by widespread lawlessness and violence since 1991 when autocrat Mohamed Siad Barre was toppled by various warlords.

The United States closed its embassy in January 1991.

It is a significant and historic day that reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years.

In a statement the U.S. embassy to Somalia said the move was a milestone in the strengthening of relations between the two countries and would help advance stability and development in Somalia.

“It is a significant and historic day that reflects Somalia’s progress in recent years,” the U.S. ambassador to Somalia, Donald Yamamoto, was quoted as saying.

READ MORE: World Bank endorses Somalia’s steady economic recovery

The embassy, he said, would act “to enhance cooperation, advance U.S. national strategic interests, and support our overall security, political, and economic development.”

The re-opening of the embassy builds on the re-establishment of a permanent U.S. diplomatic presence in Mogadishu last year.

This development comes hardly a week after Somalia’s opened its first permanent embassy building in the US capital, Washington.

You may also like

From the same country

View more

You may also like

From the same country

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..