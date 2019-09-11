Sudan opposition group commits to peace deal

Sudan People Liberation Army (SPLA-IO) an opposition group said it is fully committed to supporting the implementation of the peace deal.

The group said it is ready to support an attempt to ending the country’s five -year conflict.

Commander of the Anya-nya division in Aswa cantonment site, long Juba, Nimule road, Okeny George Lam, said opposition fighters are committed to the implementation of the peace agreement.

“We are here to get this country back together, there is nobody who can help us to implement this peace unless we take a responsibility. Yes, there is a lot of criticisms and suspicious in IGAD countries and International Community but it is responsibility of South Sudanese to put it right that we are here to get a country back together – we have learned an experience and we cannot go back to root where we came from it h as been a painful experience as I said before nobody can build your home it is you can make it and make it a better place,” Lam said.

Gen. Okeny further urged the peace partners to continue supporting the implementation of the peace deal as deadline for the formation of a transitional government approaches.

“We hope, the TGONU come 12th November, will be formed so that we are one and we do not have all this gaps of insecurity. But again, we are saying, we cannot also take this opportunity that the new government is not yet formed and bad things should happen, no, we must work to minimize such behaviors,” Lam added.

He noted that they were working closely with their counterpart [government forces]. He said that there are people who do not want peace to come to South Sudan.

According to Okeny the opposition forces have fully accepted the peace deal and are ready for integration process so that the unity government is formed on time.