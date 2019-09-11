Buhari validly elected as Nigeria tribunal dismisses Atiku petition

The presidential election petition tribunal, PEPT, in Nigeria has dismissed the poll petition filed by main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku who contested the last polls on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, petitioned against incumbent Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection citing electoral irregularities.

But the tribunal dismissed the challenge by a unanimous decision thereby affirming Buhari’s win. “The petitioners have a duty to prove all the allegations which are criminal in nature beyond reasonable doubt,” the lead judge said in his ruling.