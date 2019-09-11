Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Buhari validly elected as Nigeria tribunal dismisses Atiku petition

Buhari validly elected as Nigeria tribunal dismisses Atiku petition

news

The presidential election petition tribunal, PEPT, in Nigeria has dismissed the poll petition filed by main opposition candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Atiku who contested the last polls on the ticket of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, petitioned against incumbent Muhammadu Buhari’s reelection citing electoral irregularities.

But the tribunal dismissed the challenge by a unanimous decision thereby affirming Buhari’s win. “The petitioners have a duty to prove all the allegations which are criminal in nature beyond reasonable doubt,” the lead judge said in his ruling.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..