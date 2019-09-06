Welcome to Africanews

Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore - President

Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

Robert Mugabe – key dates

  • 1924: Born
  • 1964: Imprisoned by Rhodesian government
  • 1980: Wins first post-independence elections
  • 1996: Marries Grace Marufu after death of first wife, a Ghanaian
  • 2000: Loses referendum, pro-Mugabe militias invade white-owned farms and attack opposition supporters
  • 2008: Comes second in first round of elections to Tsvangirai who pulls out of run-off amid nationwide attacks on his supporters
  • 2009: Amid economic collapse, swears in Tsvangirai as prime minister, who served in uneasy government of national unity for four years
  • 2017: Sacks long-time ally Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly in favour of his wife wife Grace, as successor
  • November 2017: Army intervenes and forces him to step down

Sept 2017: Mugabe’s final address to the United Nations:

