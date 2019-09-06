Zimbabwe's ex-president Robert Mugabe dies in Singapore - President

Zimbabwe’s former president Robert Mugabe has died aged 95, the country’s President Emmerson Mnangagwa said on his official Twitter account.

Mugabe died in Singapore, where he has often received medical treatment in recent years, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

“It is with the utmost sadness that I announce the passing on of Zimbabwe’s founding father and former President, Cde Robert Mugabe,” a post on Mnangagwa’s official presidential Twitter account said.

Cde Mugabe was an icon of liberation, a pan-Africanist who dedicated his life to the emancipation and empowerment of his people. His contribution to the history of our nation and continent will never be forgotten. May his soul rest in eternal peace (2/2) — President of Zimbabwe (@edmnangagwa) September 6, 2019

Robert Mugabe – key dates

1924: Born

1964: Imprisoned by Rhodesian government

1980: Wins first post-independence elections

1996: Marries Grace Marufu after death of first wife, a Ghanaian

2000: Loses referendum, pro-Mugabe militias invade white-owned farms and attack opposition supporters

2008: Comes second in first round of elections to Tsvangirai who pulls out of run-off amid nationwide attacks on his supporters

2009: Amid economic collapse, swears in Tsvangirai as prime minister, who served in uneasy government of national unity for four years

2017: Sacks long-time ally Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa, allegedly in favour of his wife wife Grace, as successor

November 2017: Army intervenes and forces him to step down

Sept 2017: Mugabe’s final address to the United Nations: