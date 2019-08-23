Nigeria: Lagos environment agency appoints the first female head

In a bid to ensure a cleaner and healthier environment for residents of Nigerian’s commercial city, Lagos, a Public Health practitioner, Dolapo Ayokunle Fasawe has been appointed as the new head of the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA).

LASEPA is the environmental regulator for Lagos State in charge of assisting the public and private organizations, industries, businesses, and non-governmental organizations to achieve compliance by providing environment-friendly solutions to varied environmental challenges.

In a press statement by the Chief Public Affairs Officer LASEPA, Bola Ajao, the appointment of Fasawe as the new head of the agency is seen as remarkable in the history of the agency being the first female to head the agency since its establishment 23 years ago.

In 2018, the Association of Waste Managers of Nigeria (AWAM) popularly known as Public Private Participation, mentioned Lagos State as one of the dirtiest cities in the world.

The Vice-Chairman of AWAM, David Oriyomi, in Lagos said the city had become dirty due to deliberate attempts to relieve the waste managers of their job.

It is hoped that with the appointment of Fasawe, Lagos would get a facelift and government may entrench some form of synergy with waste disposal operators.

Fasawe had played a very pivotal role in engaging state governments and non-governmental organizations towards improved healthcare service delivery, innovations, and initiatives across Nigeria.

Her appointment is not unconnected with her very impressive track records in the State’s health sector and the general wellbeing of residents of the State and Nigeria as a whole.

In 2014, the new General Manager of LASEPA coordinated the State Emergency Public Health Information Strategy for the Ebola Virus Disease outbreak in Lagos State.

She pioneered and coordinated 28 outings of the Eko Free Health Mission to various LGA in the state where over 800,000 Lagosians have benefited.

It would be recalled that the present administration of Babajide Sanwo Olu in Lagos state has resolved to ensure that machinery is put in motion to have a cleaner, safer and sustainable environment for all the residents.

With more than 17 years’ experience in pioneering new models of providing sustainable, efficient and effective health-impacting programs, Fasawe is expected to bring her expertise to bear in the management of the affairs of the agency in line with the policy thrust of the administration of the Governor of the State.