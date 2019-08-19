Welcome to Africanews

Bashir got millions of dollars from Saudi - Sudan investigator tells court

Sudan

Sudan’s deposed leader Omar Hassan al-Bashir told investigators he had received millions of dollars from Saudi Arabia, a detective said in court on Monday.

Bashir, who was ousted and detained in April, is facing charges of illicit possession of foreign currency and accepting gifts in an unofficial manner.

The detective told the court Bashir had made the statement about the money as he was questioned by investigators after his detention.

Bashir – who was in a cage in the courtroom, dressed in traditional white robes and a turban – listened to the testimony but did not comment.

The next session of the trial is scheduled for Saturday.

REUTERS

