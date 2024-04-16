Senegal seizes nearly 1,140kgs of cocaine

Senegal
Senegal's customs authorities have intercepted a record-breaking haul of cocaine, weighing over a tonne.
The drug, concealed in packets and stashed in bags, was found in a lorry in the town of Kidira, near Mali's border.
Valued at $146 million, this haul marks the largest inland seizure of cocaine in Senegal. Such drug interceptions are becoming more frequent in the country, with a recent incident last November where the navy seized three tonnes of cocaine from a ship off the coast.
Senegal's strategic location makes it a key transit point for Latin American cartels trafficking drugs to Europe and beyond.
