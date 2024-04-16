Welcome to Africanews

Senegal seizes nearly 1,140kgs of cocaine

The drug, concealed in packets and stashed in bags, was found in a lorry in the town of Kidira, near Mali's border.   -  
Copyright © africanews
Rodrigo Abd/AP2003
By Rédaction Africanews

Senegal

Senegal's customs authorities have intercepted a record-breaking haul of cocaine, weighing over a tonne.

The drug, concealed in packets and stashed in bags, was found in a lorry in the town of Kidira, near Mali's border.

Valued at $146 million, this haul marks the largest inland seizure of cocaine in Senegal. Such drug interceptions are becoming more frequent in the country, with a recent incident last November where the navy seized three tonnes of cocaine from a ship off the coast.

Senegal's strategic location makes it a key transit point for Latin American cartels trafficking drugs to Europe and beyond.

