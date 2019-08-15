Cameroon to potentially ban 50 import products [Business Africa]

Cameroon’s Ministry of Commerce has announced that the Central African nation would suspend the importation of about 50 products

The ministry is yet to provide details about the concerned products and the deadline for the implementation of the ban.

According to local media, no less than 12 sectors are concerned, because of the excess nature of local production.

These sectors include paints, metallurgy, cement, industrial packaging, cosmetics, agri-food, vegetable oils, palm oil derivatives and the brewing industry.

New oil find in northern Congo

Two oil companies have discovered the first oil deposit in the northern part of the Republic of Congo.

Exploration studies indicate that it could produce over one billion cubic meters of hydrocarbons, including 359 million barrels of oil, being 983,000 barrels per day.

This deposit has the potential to quadruple the country’s production.