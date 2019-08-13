Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Italy-migrations: New anti-NGO law [The Morning Call]

Italy-migrations: New anti-NGO law [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

The Italian parliament recently adopted a law that gives more authority to the government against NGOs saving migrants in the Mediterranean Sea.

Reactions continue to pour in over the issue including from the United Nations.

The bill described by aid groups as a “declaration of war against the NGOs who are saving lives at sea,” aims to put an end to aid groups’ rescue missions in the central Mediterranean.

Ange Bergson Lendja Ngnemzué is a renowned author, who has written extensively on issues pertaining to migration. He is currently working on his upcoming book which will majorly focus on the so-called ‘security decree B’ adopted by Italian lawmakers.

The title of the book, “Expelling undocumented migrants from Europe. Repressive states and the need to maintain democracy’‘.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

Most read

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..