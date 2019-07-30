Sudan: Governor condemns killings students killed in El-Obeid 'massacre'

A committee will investigate the killing of at least four school children and one adult hours after security forces and student-led protesters clashed in the Sudanese city of El-Obeid, acting governor of North Kordofan general al-Sadiq al-Tayeb Abdallah said on Monday.

The acting governor blamed “infiltrators” that diverted a peaceful demonstration from its course and caused a “state of chaos.”

He did not say how the victims died but added that a committee was set up to investigate.

A building belonging to the Bank of Khartoum was set on fire during the unrest in El-Obeid, 400 km (250 miles) southwest of the capital Khartoum, residents told Reuters.

The Forces of Freedom and Change coalition of opposition groups accused military and paramilitary forces of opening fire on the high school pupils and called for nationwide protests in response.

A member of a professional body of pharmacists linked to the opposition captured a video that he said showed several wounded young men inside El-Obeid Teaching Hospital.

The head of Sudan’s ruling military council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan said there must be immediate accountability over the incident, Sudan TV announced in a news bulletin on Tuesday.

Reuters