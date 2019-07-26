Tony Elumelu Foundation forum opens in Abuja [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
Now, the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Forum opens today and for the first time, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, is hosting the event from the 26th to the 27th of July.
Over 5000 entrepreneurs, global business and thought leaders including Heads of State of Senegal, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo are expected at the forum.
11:59
License to influence: UAE law regulates social media players
05:22
Equatorial Guinea seeks oil and gas investment [Business Africa]
Go to video
Life gets harder as Zimbabwe records high inflation
Go to video
Birth of cafe culture in coffee growing country
04:22
'Congo Business Network' for economic development [The Morning Call]
Go to video
Emirates Stadium hosts 'An Evening with Rwanda at Arsenal'