Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Tony Elumelu Foundation forum opens in Abuja [Morning Call]

Tony Elumelu Foundation forum opens in Abuja [Morning Call]
Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

Now, the Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Forum opens today and for the first time, Abuja, the capital of Nigeria, is hosting the event from the 26th to the 27th of July.

Over 5000 entrepreneurs, global business and thought leaders including Heads of State of Senegal, Rwanda and Democratic Republic of Congo are expected at the forum.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..