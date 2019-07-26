Welcome to Africanews

Kenyans pay tribute to fallen MP Ken Okoth

Kenya

Kenyans from all walks of lifer are paying tribute to a legislator, Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer to on Friday.

Okoth, who represented the Kibra constituency for 11 years, had only recently returned from five months of medical leave in France.

Local newspaper, Daily Nation said Okoth was put on life support at Nairobi hospital where he was admitted on Thursday.

‘‘We want to inform the nation, the people of Kibra, that the leader they trust, a servant leader, Hon Ken Okoth is no more,” Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth said.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine).

Its symptoms depend on the size and location of the condition. Some common symptoms include changes in bowel habits, changes in stool consistency, blood in the stool and abdominal discomfort.

Tributes

Tributes from Kenyans, including president Uhuru Kenyatta have dominated online platforms since news of the 41-year-old statesman.

