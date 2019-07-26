Kenyans pay tribute to fallen MP Ken Okoth

Kenyans from all walks of lifer are paying tribute to a legislator, Ken Okoth who succumbed to colorectal cancer to on Friday.

Okoth, who represented the Kibra constituency for 11 years, had only recently returned from five months of medical leave in France.

Local newspaper, Daily Nation said Okoth was put on life support at Nairobi hospital where he was admitted on Thursday.

‘‘We want to inform the nation, the people of Kibra, that the leader they trust, a servant leader, Hon Ken Okoth is no more,” Okoth’s brother Imran Okoth said.

Colorectal cancer, also known as bowel cancer and colon cancer, is the development of cancer from the colon or rectum (parts of the large intestine).

Its symptoms depend on the size and location of the condition. Some common symptoms include changes in bowel habits, changes in stool consistency, blood in the stool and abdominal discomfort.

Tributes

Tributes from Kenyans, including president Uhuru Kenyatta have dominated online platforms since news of the 41-year-old statesman.

“It is with a heavy heart that I have this afternoon received the sad news of the death of Kibra MP Hon.Ken Okoth. Death has robbed us of an astute legislator. May God comfort his family, friends & indeed all Kenyans during this difficult period of mourning” ~ President Kenyatta. — State House Kenya (@StateHouseKenya) July 26, 2019

When i saw this photo of ken okoth when he came back i knew our prayers for a quick recovery had been answered, when i heard he was admitted at ICU i said a prayer. Sad to learn that he didn’t make, I believe God saw the suffering and he is in a better place.

Rip ken okoth pic.twitter.com/iieCPBvozQ — Lord Abraham Mutai jr ? (@itsJohnMwenda) July 26, 2019

Kibra has lost a good leader, he was a performer. It was evident he believed in better Education and improved health facilities for the people in his constituency. May the next leader build on his great work!



Rest In Peace Hon. Ken Okoth pic.twitter.com/Q2EcFjHarl — Joy Doreen BIIRA (@JoyDoreenBiira) July 26, 2019

Ken Okoth was in a class of his own in so many ways. He was not a comfomist or an apologist. He was brave to share his health status &came back home for one last public function looking so frail. He suffered bravely. Go well bro. Kenya will miss your wit . ?????????? — Sen Mutula KilonzoJR (@SenMutula) July 26, 2019

Yes, none of us will make it out of this gig alive. But sometimes, they take them far too soon. Hon. Ken Okoth was one of the good ones, leaving a legacy far beyond his time on earth and period in leadership. Hamba kahle, mhesh. May we accomplish a fraction of what you managed. — Wallace Kantai (@wgkantai) July 26, 2019