2019 Netball World Cup: Team South Africa gets triumphant welcome

Zimbabwe
Proteas get big welcome
The South African team that participated at the just ended Women’s Netball tournament in England returned home on Tuesday (July 23) to a big welcome.
Teeming and cheering fans thronged the Oliver Tambo International Airport to receive the team after their fourth-place finish at the tournament.
They were the highest placed African team. The three others, Malawi, Uganda and Zimbabwe, finished in sixth, seventh and eight slots respectively. The tournament had sixteen teams competing.
South Africa’s Carla Pretorius was also named player of the tournament for amassing 20 interceptions, 23 deflections and 32 gains over the course of the competition.
Nathi Mthethwa, the sector minister was among the people who went to the airport to meet the team. “Sports is one of the most powerful forces to bring about unity to a people.
“Over the last few days we saw how as a nation we were brought closer by our resolve to support the #SPARProteas at the #NetballWorldCup2019 & they in turn, gave it their all for the love of their country,” he said in a Twitter post.
This is the raucous welcome that awaits the #SPARProteas here at #ORTamboAirport.
A business conglomerate, Telkom, which had made a financial promise to the team if they won the tournament, announced a package for each player of the team.
Their original offer was a million rand for each player but they stated on Twitter on Tuesday evening that each player will get 200,000 rand for their admirable performances.
“Even though they didn’t bring home first place, each player will still receive R200 000 for their admirable showing at the recent Netball World Cup,” to top executive disclosed.
“We’re proud of their performance and we salute each team member, coaching staff and management, for flying the South African flag high and giving every girl child hope that it is possible to make it big in sport,” Telkom’s Brand & Product Segments Exec, Gugu Mthembu said.
WATCH: I call on corporate South Africa to throw their support behind
SANetballI highlighted in my Budget Vote tabled in Parliament last week, that this term I will ensure the prioritising&increased support of sporting codes of women, as this is long overdue.
There's no place we'd rather be than to share this celebratory moment with
Netball_SA, SPORTandREC_RSA to officially welcome the #SPARProteas back onto home-ground after a star studded performance at the #NetballWorldCup. Share your messages of pride for the team! #InspiringSA
Final standings
South African named best player
South Africa’s Karla Pretorius was named the player of the tournament, having made 20 interceptions and 23 deflections.
Pretorius was described as South Africa’s ‘impenetrable wall’.
‘‘We went in with everything into each game and even though we won’t return home to South Africa with a medal I know we gave it our all and that South Africa is proud!’‘ Pretorius said after the World Cup.
New Zealand crowned champions
New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns were crowned champions of the world when they defeated their bitter rivals Australia by a single goal in a pulsating final.
Australia defeated New Zealand to win the World Cup in 2015, while the Silver Ferns last won the prestigious prize in 2003.
The two teams had met 16 times in Netball World Cup history, with New Zealand winning just four of them.
South Africa settles for 4th
South Africa’s Proteas finished 4th following their loss to hosts England in the bronze medal match.
EnglandNetballWIN BRONZE! ?
EnglandNetballWIN BRONZE! ?
What a send-off for traceynev ?#ThisIsNetball
Malawi finishes 6th
Malawi Queens had to settle for the 6th position after they lost the play-off match for fifth-place to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls.
The match which ended 68-50 in favour of Jamaica, means positions from 5th to 8th have been confirmed.
5th-8th confirmed! ✅
5️⃣
NetballJamaica
6️⃣ Malawi
7️⃣ UGANetball
8️⃣
ZimGemsOfficial#ThisIsNetball
Uganda secures 7th position
Uganda’s She-Cranes secured the 7th position on the Netball World Cup standings when they defeated Zimbabwe’s Gems by 58-47 on Sunday.
Uganda finished 8th at the 2015 Netball World Cup and were celebrated back home for the improved performance.
Zimbabwe, who were featuring at the tournament for the first time, were impressive throughout, finishing 8th.
With great honour and gratitude I would like to thank everyone that supported
SheCranesduring this World Cup.
Your support has been our fuel!
Special thanks to UGgov,
GilbertNetball, NCSUganda1 and other sponsors and friends.
We are forever greatful.
The party is outside!!!!
NetballWorldCup
Uganda and Zimbabwe fans celebrate Africa????
All four Africa sides finish in the top 8! South Africa, Malawi, Uganda & Zimbabwe .#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/sgpYC5TXlw
South Africa’s narrow semi-final loss
A final has eluded South Africa’s Netball team, the Proteas, after they lost in their June 20 semi-final 55 – 53 points to Australia.
As it stands now, they will be pushing for Bronze in their last match at the competition. England and New Zealand play in the other semi-final which will determine the finalist who mets Australia whiles South Africa meets the loser.
South Africa are the highest performing African side whiles the three other African sides failing to make the top four.
The three other African sides are the Gems of Zimbabwe, the Queens of Malawi and the She-Cranes of Uganda.
#NWC2019 #AUSvSA | FULL TIME
?? Australia 55-53 South Africa ??
EPIC MATCH! So close for SA!
Thank you ladies for ALWAYS giving your best.
We will ALWAYS be proud.#SPARProteas #WeAreAllIn
South Africa vs Australia
Africa’s top ranked team, South Africa take on defending champions Australia in Saturday’s first semi-final before hosts England compete against New Zealand in the other semi.
‘‘I think that, on their day, all four are capable of winning the World Cup. But based on what we’ve seen of the teams under pressure, Australia should advance through to the gold medal game, it’ll take a lot for South Africa to get over the top of the Diamonds,’‘ said Northern Ireland’s coach Dan Ryan.
The fight for #NWC2019 continues!?
AussieDiamondsv Netball_SA ?
Bassett v Potgieter ?
Watson v Msomi ?
LIVE at 11:15 ? #ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/wfYgI3UgXl
July 19: Highlights of Day 8
- Malawi 55-44 Uganda
- Zimbabwe 47 – 77 Jamaica
Malawi beats Uganda
Malawi defeated Uganda 55-44 to book a slot in the fifth place play-off match.
This will be the fourth consecutive time that they are competing for fifth at the World Cup.
Malawi will play against Jamaica, while Uganda will face Zimbabwe to determine the 7th and 8th positions.
Zimbabwe loses to Jamaica
Zimbabwe’s Gems lost to Jamaica’s Sunshine Girls, who will now have a chance to play a decider for the 5th position.
The match ended 77-47 in favour of Jamaica.
Zimbabwe will now play the loser of the match between Malawi and Uganda to decide who takes the 7th and 8th positions.
The penultimate round
South Africa will play its semi-final match against holders Australia on Saturday.
The other African teams are still in contention for the fifth place, and will participate in play-off matches on Friday.
‘‘It’s amazing to have all of us compete again, and it’s a great procedure that allows us to have a hope of getting to fifth. But all I can say is let the best team win, we are going to come in well prepared,’‘ Uganda’s captain Peace Proscovia said ahead of Friday’s games.
Zimbabwe take on Jamaica while Malawi will be relishing the opportunity of taking on Uganda’s She-Cranes.The winners of the two matches will then play the ultimate decider for the the fifth position, while the losers will compete against each other to finish seventh.
History for Africa as four sides make the ? eight for the first time ever!
Malawi ??
Netball_SA??UGAnetball ??
ZimGemsOfficial??
? https://t.co/pvDAXacLat pic.twitter.com/9yJDcAnlOy
July 18: highlights of Day 8
- South Africa 47 – 58 England
- Uganda 48 – 61 Jamaica
- Zimbabwe 43 – Malawi 59
South Africa lose to England
South Africa lost their group-leader decider match against England, by 58-47, finishing second in Group G.
The result means The Proteas will now face defending champions Australia, who topped Group F in the semi-finals while hosts England will take on New Zealand.
The other African teams are playing to secure the fifth position.
Uganda lose to Jamaica
Uganda lost its match to Jamaica on Thursday by 61-48, a blow to their chances of finishing fifth at the Netball World Cup.
‘‘It’s definitely not the result we wanted, but there were lots of positives to take. With Uganda still being an up-and-coming country in netball, we are pleased with our performance, it is a step up,’‘ said Uganda’s captain Peace Proscovia.
Jamaica, Malawi, Zimbabwe and Uganda still have a chance of finishing in the top five.
Malawi vs Zimbabwe
Malawi on Thursday secured a 59-43 win over Zimbabwe, a match that was a first encounter between both sides at the World Cup.
‘‘We are happy because we wanted to beat Zimbabwe. They are a tough team and they have been doing good in their games so far, so we really wished to win this game,’‘ Malawi’s Towera Vinkhumbo said.
Malawi now has four wins out of six games, their two losses coming against Australia and New Zealand.
Zimbabwe, who are playing in their first ever World Cup, have secured wins against Barbados, Sri Lanka and Northern Ireland, losing to New Zealand, Australia and now Malawi.
Malawi will now play the fourth-placed finishers in Group G to determine who will play-off for fifth place.
“It was sad when we moved down the world rankings, from number six to number nine. We got the news when we were here, so we need to make sure we beat all of the teams around us.
“We have only lost to Australia and to New Zealand, and now we want to maintain our position by winning all the games that are coming up. It would mean a lot to finish in the top six.”
A recap of South Africa’s journey to semis
July 18: Day 7 fixtures
- Zimbabwe vs Malawi
- Uganda vs Jamaica
- South Africa vs England
African team in semis
South Africa’s Proteas are the only African side in the last four of the competition. They are joined by England (hosts), New Zealand and Australia (reigning champions).
‘‘It’s great news for the development of netball in Africa generally. For South Africa to push up into the top four is amazing, that is all of Africa performing and we are so proud of it,’‘ said Uganda’s Peace Proscovia.
The Vitality Roses (England) go head-to-head with South Africa (Proteas) on Thursday to decide who tops the group. The other African countries in Liverpool are Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.
Due to tonight's final result, we now have our CONFIRMED fab four!
AussieDiamondsEnglandNetball
Netball_SASilverFernsNZ
But who are you backing to lift the trophy? ?
The winner of #NWC2019 will be ……………………………………………..#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/jZ4lIwlTY1
Day 6: Uganda vs South Africa
African teams, Uganda and South Africa clashed on Wednesday with the game going in favour of the southern Africans by 67 – 40.
The victory confirms a semi-final place for the winners who have this far won all of their four matches at the tournament.
NETBALL WORLD CUP UPDATE
FULLTIME: South Africa 67 – 40 Uganda
The #SheCranes lose to South Africa. The awesome ladies did their best and made us proud. South Africa advances to the Semi-Finals #NTVNews #NWC2019 #ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/9asBxyQnov
The Proteas now join holders Australia and New-Zealand who on Tuesday qualified for the semis with their fifth victories at the World Cup.
Uganda have won three games so far, only losing to hosts England, and are playing to better their 8th place finish at the 2015 World Cup.
While many observers believe South Africa’s match against England on Thursday will determine the winner of Group, the Proteas had earlier stressed that they are only focused on tonight’s match against the She-Cranes.
‘‘We have Uganda next, and they’re not just another side, they’re a quality side and we’ll have a big game against them, so we are focusing on that. Whatever happens elsewhere in the group, we have to perform to benefit ourselves,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.
July 16: highlights of Day 5
- Zimbabwe 66 – 41 Barbados
- Australia 74 – 25 Malawi
Zimbabwe’s remarkable journey continues
Zimbabwe’s impressive World Cup debut continued on Tuesday with a 66-41 win over Barbados, as they continue to win the hearts of many neutrals with their performances in the competition so far.
The Gems, who have now won four games and lost two, kept alive the possibility of earning what would be a historic top-six finish at their first ever World Cup.
The Zim Gems are now level with Malawi on four points, and play their African rivals in their final Group F game on Thursday.
Another brilliant performance from
ZimGemsOfficial! ?
Pauline Jani scored 51/53 ?
Is the top eight possible?#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/XcTvQmbP6O
Malawi loses to Australia
Defending champions Australia booked their place in the semi-finals of the 2019 Netball World Cup, following their 74-25 win over Malawi Queens.
While Malawi came into the game riding a high of three consecutive wins, it was the Diamonds who secured their fifth consecutive win of the tournament.
The 25 goals scored in a match is the lowest ever World Cup score by Malawi.
The win moves Australia on to eight points, level at the top of Group F with New Zealand. The two nations meet on Thursday morning, in the game which will decide the group winners.
July 16 fixtures
- Malawi vs Australia
- Zimbabwe vs Barbados
July 15: highlights of Day 4
- South Africa 66 – 38 Scotland
- Uganda 57 – 54 Trinidad and Tobago
- Malawi 47 – 43 Northern Ireland
- Zimbabwe 36 – 79 New Zealand
South Africa maintains 100% record
South Africa’s Proteas maintained their 100% record at the Netball World Cup, when they defeated Scotland, 66-38.
The wins puts the African team in an elite club that includes hosts England, defending champions Australia and New Zealand, who have won all their four matches at the tournament.
Uganda wins 3 in a row
Uganda defeated Trinidad and Tobago, 57-54 to keep alive their chances of a semi-final berth.
The win means the She-Cranes have now lost one game, against hosts England, and won three including against Scotland and Samoa.
Who are Africa’s representatives?
Malawi gets third win a row
Malawi’s Queens won their first game in Group F, defeating Northern Ireland, 47-43.
The win is Malawi’s third in a row, and the team ranked 9th in the world, have only lost one match at this year’s World Cup, their opening day loss to New Zealand.
‘‘It was a tough game, it was not easy. Northern Ireland played really well. We worked hard as a team. We have the fighting spirit, and that enabled us to win the game,’‘ said Malawi’s captain Joanna Kachilika.
The top two teams in Group F that also includes reigning champions Australia and Barbados, will proceed to the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe lose to New Zealand
Zimbabwe’s bid for a semi-final berth suffered a setback when they lost first game in Group F to New Zealand.
The match that ended 79-36 in favor of the Silver Ferns, means New Zealand have now secured four wins in four games, while Zimbabwe have two wins and two losses so far.
‘‘It was a nice experience to play against New Zealand. We learned a lot, because these girls are good. We are ranked 13 in the world, so we learned a lot from New Zealand,’‘ Zimbabwe’s Pauline Jani said.
July 15 Fixtures
- Zimbabwe vs New Zealand
- Northern Ireland vs Malawi
- Trinidad & Tobago vs Uganda
- South Africa vs Scotland
Who’s facing who at stage 2?
Following the end of the preliminary stage of the Netball World Cup, 12 teams have now progressed to the next stage.
The 12 teams have been placed in two groups to play for a place in the semi-finals, while the remaining four will compete to determine 13th, 14th, 15th and 16th place.
The groups competing for the semis are as follows;
Group F: Australia, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, New Zealand, Malawi and Barbados
Group G: Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, England, Uganda and Scotland
Previous results against teams within their new groups will carry over, ensuring that the teams who secured three wins at the preliminaries stage go into the next phase with an advantage.
South Africa, along with hosts England, holders Australia and New Zealand all topped their groups with maximum points.
The top two teams in both groups will qualify for the semi-finals, while the remaining eight will contest matches to determine their overall placing (5th-12th) depending on their finishing position in Group F or G.
July 14: Highlights of Day 3
- South Africa 55 – 52 Jamaica
- Zimbabwe 51 – 49 Northern Ireland
- Malawi 65 – 41 Barbados
- Uganda 52 – 43 Scotland
Now THAT was some day of netball! ?
All the best moments ??#ThisIsNetball pic.twitter.com/cM4KBXeOqd
South Africa wins against Jamaica
South Africa’s Proteas beat Jamaica by 55 goals to 52 to clinch top spot.
All four of Africa’s representatives at the Netball World Cup have now qualified for the next stage, where they will play for a place in the semi-finals.
Zimbabwe secures second win
Tournament debutants Zimbabwe pulled off yet another positive result, when they edged Northern Ireland 51-49 in the last game of Group A.
The result means Zimbabwe qualifies for the next stage, having secured the second slot behind defending champions Australia, who won all of their three games at the group stage.
South Africa, Zimbabwe in action
The other African teams, Zimbabwe and South Africa are also in action on Sunday.
Zimbabwe’s Gems take on Northern Ireland while South Africa’s Proteas will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they take on Jamaica.
Malawi qualify
Malawi’s Queens defeated Barbados 65-41 in a battle to separate the two sides that had both beaten Singapore and lost to New Zealand.
Uganda qualify
Uganda’s She Cranes won their second game at the Netball World Cup, beating Scotland by 52-43.
The win ensured the East African nation finishes second in Group A, behind hosts England.
June 13: highlights of Day 2
- South Africa 90-35 Fiji
- Uganda 69-48 Samoa
- Malawi 87-38 Singapore
- Zimbabwe 37-73 Australia
South Africa beats Fiji
Its two wins out of two for South Africa, who impressed with a 90-35 victory over Fiji.
South Africa will be hoping to maintain their 100% record when they face Jamaica, who have also won both of their matches so far, tomorrow. The winner of that game will finish top of Group C.
Uganda gets first win
Uganda’s She Cranes managed a 69-48 win over Samoa, to ensure that all four African teams at the tournament now have at least one victory.
Hosts England who defeated Uganda in the Group A opening game on Friday, recorded a second win at the tournament, beating Scotland by 70-34.
Uganda, Malawi, Zimbabwe and South Africa have each secured a win at the 2019 Netball World Cup.
South Africa, who take on Fiji later this evening, have a chance to make it two wins out of two.
Malawi secures win against Singapore
Malawi Queens secured their first win at the 2019 Netball World Cup, winning against Singapore by 49 goals.
The match which ended 87-38, puts the Malawi Queens in second position behind New Zealand and ahead of Barbados and Singapore in Group B.
Malawi, Uganda seeking wins
Malawi and Uganda will be playing to secure their first wins of the tournament, having lost against New Zealand and England respectively.
The Malawi Queens are set to take on Singapore, while Uganda’s She Cranes will play against Samoa later in the day.
South Africa, who won their opening game against Trinidad and Tobago, will play against Fiji on Saturday.
Zimbabwe loses to Australia
Tournament debutants Zimbabwe lost to Netball giants Australia in their second game, even though they still impressed the cheering crowd.
The match ended 73-37 in favor of the defending champions, who now have two wins out of two, having beaten Northern Ireland in their first game.
Zimbabwe will hope ti return to winning ways when they take on the European team, that on Saturday secured a 67-50 win against Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka have now lost both of their matches at the World Cup, following their opening day loss to Zimbabwe’s Gems.
July 12: Highlights of Day 1
New Zealand 64 – 45 Malawi
Zimbabwe 79 – 49 Sri Lanka
South Africa 76 – 45 Trinidad and Tobago
England 64 – 32 Uganda
And that's a wrap for a BRILLIANT opening day at the #Vitality Netball World Cup ?
One stunning opening ceremony ?
Thousands of superb fans ?
Eight ? games
All the best moments ?? pic.twitter.com/OpV3Qv91zm
South Africa wins opening game
South Africa’s Proteas got off to a winning start, recording a 76-45 victory over Trinidad and Tobago.
‘‘At first it was a little shaky. But the second quarter, we stepped up. We did not know what to expect, we did not know how they played. Then the second quarter was better, because we could work things out,’‘ South Africa’s Bongiwe Msomi said.
South Africa will also take on Jamaica and Fiji in Group C.
Uganda loses to hosts England
Uganda’s She Cranes were not a match for the dominant host nation, the England Roses, who are playing to win the tournament in front of an enthusiastic home crowd.
Despite the best efforts of She Cranes shooters Peace Proscovia and Rachael Nanyonga, England ran out 64-32 winners to open their home World Cup in solid fashion.
Uganda will also face Scotland and Samoa in Group D.
Malawi loses to New Zealand
The Malawi Queens put up a brave performance but eventually succumbed to New Zealand’s Sliver Ferns, by a scoreline of 64-45.
The action from Group B also saw Barbados kick off its World Cup campaign with an impressive 69-34 win over Singapore.
New Zealand take on Barbados tomorrow Saturday, while Malawi will hope for better results in their fixture against Singapore.
Zimbabwe’s historic win
Zimbabwe has made history, winning their first ever match at the Netball World Cup. The Gems won their match against Sri Lanka by 79-49, kicking off what could be a thrilling journey.
‘‘I have goosebumps, this is a dream come true! We didn’t know we had so many people supporting Zimbabwe, to see the whole arena supporting us like that was so exciting, said Zimbabwe goal shooter Joice Takaidza.
Zimbabwe is one of four African teams at the tournament that is being hosted in Liverpool, England. The others are Malawi, Uganda and South Africa.
The Zimbabwe Gems are in Group A, along with reigning champions Australia and Northern Ireland.
‘‘Zimbabwe are something of an unknown quality and will look to capitalise on that against higher ranked teams,’‘ Africanews correspondent, Yvonnie Akonda Sundu told us ahead of the tournament.READ MORE: Rooting for African teams at 2019 Netball World Cup
In the other Group A game, Australia were leading Northern Ireland at halftime by 45-15. The game eventually ended 88-24 in favour of the Australia diamonds.
