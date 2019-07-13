Welcome to Africanews

Uganda police arrest ex-journalist for calling Museveni 'a liar, gambler and thief'

Uganda police arrest ex-journalist for calling Museveni 'a liar, gambler and thief'

Uganda

Ugandans have taken to social media to call out the authorities including the police and President Yoweri Museveni, following the arrest of a journalist who is accused of insulting the head of state.

Joseph Kabuleta, an ex-journalist who police describes as a ‘self-styled pastor’ was arrested on Friday evening, and charged with ‘offensive communication against the person of the president’.

Police accuses Kabuleta, who previously worked with the leading newspaper in the country, the New Vision, of referring to the president as ‘a Gamber, Thief and Liar’ in a Facebook post.

The joint forces will continue using the acquired capabilities to monitor comments on social media and any offenders will be investigated and punished.

‘‘We once again want to caution all those who glorify such communication particularly through social media, that though it is public space, it is not protected,’‘ read part of the police statement.

‘‘Therefore, any postings of false fabrications will attract punishment in accordance with the laws. The joint forces will continue using the acquired capabilities to monitor comments on social media and any offenders will be investigated and punished.’‘

Stella Nyanzi, a prominent academician and activist, has been in jail since November last year, and is facing trial over charges of cyber harassment and offensive communication against the president.

She is accused of insulting the president’s dead mother in a Facebook post, on the day the 74-year-old Museveni was celebrating his birthday.

Ugandans react

Several Ugandans including prominent opposition politicians, journalists and activists have condemned the arrest of Kabuleta, describing it as intimidation and proof that Museveni’s government is intolerant of criticism.

Many observers believe Kabuleta is being harassed for his commentary on the so-called ‘Muhoozi Project’ that is reportedly grooming Museveni’s son Muhoozi Kainerugaba to become the country’s next leader.

ALSO READ: Is Uganda’s Museveni grooming his son to be Commander-in-Chief?

