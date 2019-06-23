Sudan protest hub: Ethiopia's proposal accepted, but protests ensue

The weekend has been marred by series of violence with demonstrators burning tires again in Omdurman, not far from the capital Khartoum.

The protesters are not relenting on their demands to see the military exit and power handed over to a civilian authority.

Earlier on Saturday, they said they were ready to follow Ethiopia’s proposed path to a smooth political transition.

“We accept the proposal presented by the mediator, it covers all aspects of the transition period and the need to establish an acceptable and adequate atmosphere in order to relaunch the political process”, said protest leader,Babiker Faisal.

The leaders of the protest have been organizing night rallies in recent times to revive the mobilization.

Mobilization of protesters remains a challenge as the Military Council shut down Internet access, particularly 4G in the country.