Strike called by opposition paralyzes Haiti

A strike launched by opposition leaders in Haiti on Monday paralyzed the capital, Port-au-Prince.

Schools, businesses and government offices were shuttered as demonstrators blocked roads and set piles of tires ablaze.

“We stand up to find the money from Petrocaribe. We are determined that we are not going to obey”, a protester said.

Public transportation was suspended and officials postponed a Parliament session.

The strike began a day after protesters clashed with police,in which two people were reportedly killed and five injured.

A Senate probe recently determined at least 14 ex- government officials allegedly misused 3.8 billion US dollars under the administration of former President Michel Martelly.

A report released on Friday leveled new accusations against government officials.

Venezuela’s collapsing economy has forced it to halt or drastically curtail Petrocaribe shipments, leading to power generation problems.

Many Haitians now receive electricity for only a few hours a day.

AP