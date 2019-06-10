Mali govt extends MPs mandate for one year [Morning Call]

The Morning Call
In Mali, for the second time, the government has passed a bill extending the mandate of the MPs. This time, for one year. Citing the current security conditions, the government says it is difficult to organize a poll to elect new MPs. Now, opinions are divided in the country over this.
