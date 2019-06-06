Rare Earths: Africa, an alternative to China?

Business Africa
Can Africa be an alternative to China in the production and exploitation of rare earths ? The continent would have millions of tons of these coveted resources.
The issue of rare earth production is now taking centre stage as the trade war between the United States and China continues.
Can countries bustling with these raw materials such as Kenya, Burundi, Gabon, Madagascar, South Africa, Malawi and Tanzania, compete with China, which accounts for 71% of the global production?
CEO of Rainbow Rare Earths Mining Company Martin Eales, explains.
Go to video
CAF president Ahmad Ahmad questioned by French authorities: FIFA
Go to video
View: Why Africa will choose Beijing in ongoing US-China trade war
Go to video
Africa tops 'world's most neglected displacement crisis': Cameroon, DRC, Ethiopia etc.
Go to video
Nigerian elected 74th president of United Nations General Assembly
03:54
[SciTech] Will Africa have to choose between US and Chinese tech?
00:55
2019 Eid observed today across Africa, most parts of the world