Nigeria: Muhammadu Buhari sworn in amid criticism [The Morning Call]

A low-key swearing in ceremony in Nigeria, as President Muhammadu Buhari took his oath of office. In attendance, were members of the country’s diplomatic community.

And conspicuously missing at the event were former presidents, Olusegun Obasanjo and Goodluck Jonathan.

No African president or world leader of note attended the ceremony.

Another surprise came when the president failed to deliver a speech. Some have criticised the president saying it was a missed opportunity for him to further reassure Nigerians of his commitment to better the country.

It should be noted that the government had previously said the event would be low-profile in order to cut costs.

Buhari however still faces a long list of challenges, including combating a sluggish economy, high unemployment and security.

