Sudan's Army General condemns 2-day strike

A leading Sudanese army general has criticised the two-day strike called by protest leaders.

General Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, better known as Hemedti, said the strike “should not harm the people”.

“I don’t want to speak on the strike, but they should not harm the people, cut the electricity, there are hospitals, surgeries, people giving birth, and there are many emergency things”, he said.

However, the deputy head of Sudan’s Transitional Military Council is still upbeat about the peace process.

“We want to tell them, we will not close the door of negotiations, and peace is one of Allah’s names, but we want to say that all must participate, and also people must be aware and must review themselves”, he added.

The strike which began on Monday came as talks between the military and demonstrators to decide the country’s future ground to a halt.

Protesters have sought to press army leaders to hand over power to a civilian-led authority. It follows last month’s overthrow of Sudan’s autocratic president Omar al-Bashir.

