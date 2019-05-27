Zimbabwe's main opposition elects Chamisa as leader

Zimbabwe’s main opposition party, the Movement for Democratic Change Alliance has elected Nelson Chamisa as its leader.

The election was held at the party’s main congress since the death of revered founder, Morgan Tsvangirai.

“People are ready to define their future, it’s a new revolution, it’s a new revolution, it’s unstoppable, there is no going back. This is a massive political party, a party of the people”, Chamisa said.

The Movement for Democratic Change Alliance narrowly lost the 2018 presidential elections to President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

Chamisa, 41, was appointed by the late Tsvangirai before he passed on in February last year.

AFP