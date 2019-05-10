Yaya Toure retires from football - agent

Former Barcelona and Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure has ended his football career to focus on becoming a manager, said his agent, Dimitry Seluk.

Toure most recently played for Olympiakos in the Greek Super League during a short-lived stay where he made just five appearances.

The former Manchester City midfielder has been without a club since leaving Olympiakos.

The 35 year-old Ivorian’s agent Dimitry Seluk revealed on Twitter his client had decided to ‘retire a champion’.

Toure had a highly decorated career, winning the Champions League and two league titles with Barcelona. He also won the Premier League three times at City and scored the winning goal in the 2011 FA Cup final against Stoke.

Toure, whose older brother Kolo Toure also had a decorated playing career, captained his country to the 2015 African Cup of Nations where they beat Ghana in a penalty shoot-out in the final.