Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari on holiday in UK [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call
The Presidency has defended Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to the UK for holidays. There have been concerns in the country about President Buhari’s trip and the impact of his absence on the country.
But the presidency says that Buhari “could govern the country from anywhere in the world.”
President Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday for London in what is described as a 10 day private visit.
So, why is there a cause for concern over the Nigerian leader’s absence?
Go to video
Celebrating African First Ladies: Rwanda's Jeanette Kagame
Go to video
Interpol rescues 157 child slaves in Benin, Nigeria
Go to video
[SciTech] Rooting for African carmakers
09:11
Nigeria's modern style ensemble brand [Business Africa]
Go to video
BBOG Nigeria marks 5th year anniversary of Chibok girls kidnap
10:59
Survivors of sexual violence speak out to pursue justice [Inspire Africa]