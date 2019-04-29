Welcome to Africanews

Nigerian President Mohammadu Buhari on holiday in UK [The Morning Call]

Jerry Bambi

The Morning Call

The Presidency has defended Muhammadu Buhari’s recent trip to the UK for holidays. There have been concerns in the country about President Buhari’s trip and the impact of his absence on the country.

But the presidency says that Buhari “could govern the country from anywhere in the world.”

President Buhari left Nigeria on Thursday for London in what is described as a 10 day private visit.

So, why is there a cause for concern over the Nigerian leader’s absence?

