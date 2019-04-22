Algeria: Interim president calls for dialogue [The Morning Call]

Algeria’s Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah has called for a dialogue this Monday with the country’s political class.

It is not clear what this meeting will be about but some members of the country’s political class have already rejected the initiative.

This comes even after Bensalah seems to be resolving the national political crisis.

Two close associates of former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika are currently under investigation, for money laundering issues.

But the protest movement doesn’t seem to be moved by any of this. They continue to demand for the removal of the remaining Bouteflika allies popularly referred to as the Bs.

Two Bs are out. Former leader Bouteflika and Tayeb Belaiz who recently resigned as constitutional council chief.

The remaining Bs who are yet to resign are prime minister Noureddine Bedoui and interim president Abdelkader Bensalah.