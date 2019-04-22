Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

The Morning Call

the-morning-call

Algeria: Interim president calls for dialogue [The Morning Call]

Algeria: Interim president calls for dialogue [The Morning Call]

The Morning Call

Algeria’s Interim President Abdelkader Bensalah has called for a dialogue this Monday with the country’s political class.

It is not clear what this meeting will be about but some members of the country’s political class have already rejected the initiative.

This comes even after Bensalah seems to be resolving the national political crisis.

Two close associates of former leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika are currently under investigation, for money laundering issues.

But the protest movement doesn’t seem to be moved by any of this. They continue to demand for the removal of the remaining Bouteflika allies popularly referred to as the Bs.

Two Bs are out. Former leader Bouteflika and Tayeb Belaiz who recently resigned as constitutional council chief.

The remaining Bs who are yet to resign are prime minister Noureddine Bedoui and interim president Abdelkader Bensalah.

up next

From the same country

View more

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

up next

From the same country

The Morning Call

The Morning Call is about you. We want to share your opinions on our programme. If you want to contribute to The Morning Call, here are the best ways to get in touch : For more details on how to contribute, click here.

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..