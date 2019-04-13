Welcome to Africanews

Video: Sudan swears in new head of transitional military council

Sudan

Sudan on Friday swore in General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan to lead the transitional military council. He succeeded General Awad Ibn Auf, who quit just a day after taking over from Omar al Bashir on Thursday.

Watch our report

