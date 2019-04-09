11 Injured as political parties' supporters clash in Congo

11 people were on Monday injured in clashes between supporters of President Felix Tshisekedi and his predecessor Joseph Kabila in Lubumbashi.

The supporters clashed during election campaigns for governorship in the Haut-Katanga province.

“Those who allow themselves to sabotage the power of President Felix (Tshisekedi), they will transport us, they will transport us (meaning: we will make him carry a heavy burden). Whoever you are,” said Bernard Mikobi, Union for Democracy and Social Progress (UDPS) President in high Katanaga Province.

Joseph Kabila’s allies condemned the abuse of democracy.

“You have to put a little water in the wine. We are in a new world and everything we are experiencing today still reflects a certain political immaturity, on both sides. We have not yet understood what democracy is,” said Prof. Banza Malale, member of Common Front for Congo.

Democratic Republic of the Congo was set to hold the gubernatorial elections for its 26 provinces on the March 26, however they were postponed by President Felix Tshisekedi due to allegations of vote buying among provincial delegates.