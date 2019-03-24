Welcome to Africanews

Burundi secures first African Cup of Nations qualification

Burundi

Burundians partied late into the night on Saturday as they celebrated their country’s historic qualification to the Africa Cup of Nations.

Burundi drew 1-1 with Gabon in Bujumbura to finish second in Group C and secured a spot in the Nations Cup finals for the first time in their history. Mali topped the group.

Cedric Amissi scored in the 76th minute as Burundi, who only needed a draw to qualify, looked to have sealed their place at Egypt 2019.

Burundi joins fellow East Africans Uganda and Kenya at the finals in Cairo.

Gabon’s Arsenal striker Aubameyang had a largely quiet afternoon and they were unable to get the second goal they needed to reach the finals.

Also on Saturday, title holders Cameroon qualified after beating Comoros 3-0 in Yaounde. Guinea Bissau and Namibia also qualified.

The last five places at the finals will be decided when qualification wraps up with seven games on Sunday (March 24th).

The 19 countries qualified are: Egypt (hosts), Algeria, Angola, Burundi, Cameroon, Ghana, Guinea, Guinea Bissau, Ivory Coast, Kenya, Madagascar, Mali, Mauritania, Morocco, Namibia, Nigeria, Senegal, Tunisia and Uganda.

