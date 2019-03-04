LA Galaxy unveils statue of David Beckam

When former England captain David Beckam joined LA Galaxy in 2007, the intention was to create a seismic wave of attention to the MLS. In deed he was the first big European name to join the league, boosting its popularity and paving the way for other global stars to make the leap.

The Club in return, erects a statue of a man who won back-to-back championships in 2011 and 2012 during his six years and 98 appearances with the Galaxy.

“My kids can come here one day very soon and see something of their father and see what we’ve created and what I achieved. For that, I’m truly grateful. For that, I’m thankful. And the fact that my kids can come, their kids can come one day and say, ‘that’s dad’, ‘that’s grandad’. Thank you very much for that.” an emotional David speaking from the podium.

When I first moved to LA, people turned round to me and said, LA is a place where dreams come true. Well, LA, today, a dream came true. Thank you very much.

It is the first time in history that a club is honoring a former MLS player.

Beckham helped open a soccer field for underprivileged youth in downtown Los Angeles.

At half-time, he was inducted into the LA Galaxy Ring of Honor.